WARSAW, July 30 Poland's No.4 lender mBank sees its full 2014 net profit slightly up year-on-year at close to 1.3 billion zlotys ($419.6 million), its chief executive Cezary Stypulkowski said on Wednesday.

"If current income trends persist, 1.3 billion zlotys (of full-year net profit) is within our reach," Stypulkowski told a news conference.

Last year mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank's , booked a net profit of 1.2 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.0983 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Christian Lowe)