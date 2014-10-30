BRIEF-Bank of Palestine board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
WARSAW Oct 30 Poland's fourth largest lender mBank reported a 9-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, thanks to higher net interest income and lower write-downs on bad loans, it said on Thursday.
The bank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 315.5 million zlotys ($94.3 million) compared to 321 million expected by analysts.
MBank was the second major local lender, after Portuguese-owned Millennium, to report solid growth in third-quarter results. (1 US dollar = 3.3460 Polish zloty) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)
* Investors House CF 1 signs financing agreement with Invesdor Oy
ZURICH, March 13 Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned and managed by Liechtenstein's royal family, on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in 2016 net profit to 230 million Swiss francs ($228.4 million).