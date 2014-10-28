BRIEF-Biomatics Capital closes $200 mln fund
* Biomatics Capital closes $200 million fund; investments focus on genomics and digital health Source text for Eikon:
Oct 28 Mbb Industries AG :
* Says quarterly revenue exceeding 60 million euros for first time
* Says nine-month consolidated net profit rises to 9.8 million euros(EPS 1.49 euros) according to preliminary figures
* Says expected annual revenue adapted to 240 million euros
* Says achieves revenues of 61.7 million euros in Q3 of 2014 compared to 58.5 million euros (+5.5 pct) in Q3 of 2013
* Says nine-month revenues of 172.9 million euros (172.8 million euros previous year)
* Says Q3 EBITDA accrues to 6.0 million euros (5.8 million euros previous year) with consolidated net profit of 3.2 million euros as recorded in previous year
* Says for Q4, management forecasts earnings of at least 0.50 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Biomatics Capital closes $200 million fund; investments focus on genomics and digital health Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, March 15 The Brazilian government is preparing a replacement for the benchmark interest rate that state development bank BNDES uses to peg long-term corporate loans, the latest step toward reducing costly subsidies, newspaper Valor Econômico said on Wednesday.
PRAGUE, March 15 The Czech central bank's receivables from abroad grew by 119 billion crowns, or 4.4 billion euros, between March 1 and March 10, the bank's balance sheet showed on Wednesday.