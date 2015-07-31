MILAN, July 31 Italian defence group Finmeccanica is waiting to decide over the future of its stake in European missile company MBDA and is open to consider selling it the right price, CEO Mauro Moretti said on Friday.

"Every opportunity for us is a good opportunity at the right price... We are expecting another important increase in orders in the next six months. At the end of the period we can consider different offers and decide," Moretti told an analyst call.

Finmeccanica owns 25 percent of MBDA, while Airbus and BAE Systems 37.5 percent each.

