Jan 21 MBF Group SA :

* Acquires shares in a company from e-commerce industry for 192,000 zlotys ($51,900)

* Additional shares in the e-commerce firm have been purchased for 27,600 zlotys by other units from the MBF Capital Group ($1 = 3.7030 zlotys)