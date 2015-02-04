Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Feb 4 MBF Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday Q4 revenue 1.3 million zlotys ($356,800) versus 394,184 zlotys a year earlier
* Q4 operating profit 104,720 zlotys versus 114,666 zlotys a year earlier
* Q4 net loss of 2,392 zlotys versus net profit of 140,802 zlotys a year earlier Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6430 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order