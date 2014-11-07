Nov 7 MBF Group SA :

* Signs a letter of intent with the Bucharest Stock Exchange (Bursa De Valori Bucaresti SA) for development of the alternative market AeRo of the Bucharest Stock Exchange

* Plans to obtain the status of authorized advisor at the AeRo market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Source text for Eikon:

