By Karen Freifeld and Erin Geiger Smith
April 11 MBIA Inc. has settled a lawsuit
filed by Aurelius Capital Management, a hedge fund that owns
mortgage-backed securities insured by MBIA.
A stipulation dismissing the suit was filed Wednesday in
federal court in Manhattan. The terms of the settlement were not
immediately made public. Aurelius, a hedge fund, sued the bond
insurer in March 2009.
Aurelius alleged that MBIA's decision to split its municipal
insurance business from its structured finance unit breached the
insurer's covenant of good faith and fair dealing with its
policyholders. The structured finance unit had suffered huge
losses from the mortgage crisis.
The Aurelius lawsuit claimed dividing MBIA's businesses left
"some $241 billion of policyholders stranded in a denuded
insurer that will be unable to meet its obligations as they come
due."
MBIA's restructuring was approved by the New York state
Insurance Department in 2009.
"The settlement of this case is another important step
toward resolving all of the litigation contesting our
transformation," said Kevin Brown, a spokesman for Armonk, New
York-based MBIA.
David Ichel, an attorney for Aurelius, did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan ordered
MBIA to allow four high-level employees to be deposed and that
Aurelius produce its chairman, Mark Brodsky, for a deposition.
Also in March, Sullivan took the unusual step of conducting a
joint hearing with New York state Judge Barbara Kapnick, who is
presiding over related lawsuits, to address document requests
Aurelius made of the New York State Department of Financial
Services.
Bank of America Corp and two other banks are suing
MBIA and the Insurance Department in state court over approval
of the restructuring. Those suits have not been resolved.
Fifteen other banks have already agreed to settle similar
claims.
In a court filing on Monday, Bank of America, Natixis SA and
Societe General, said MBIA hid its financial condition from the
insurance department when it sought approval in 2009.
The banks accused MBIA of concealing analyses projecting
billions in losses in commercial mortgage-backed securities. A
Lehman Brothers study the insurer commissioned even indicated
the insurer may have been insolvent at the time, the banks said
in a filing.
MBIA spokesman Brown said after the Monday filing that MBIA
disputed the banks versions of events. He said the insurance
department did a "thorough" review and the approval was proper.
The banks' law suit is scheduled for trial May 14 in New
York state Supreme Court.
The federal case is Aurelius Capital Master, Ltd., et al v.
MBIA Inc., et al., U.S. District Court for the Southern District
of New York, No. 09-02242.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld and Erin Geiger Smith; Editing by
Ed Davies and Matt Driskill)