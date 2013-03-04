UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler's CEO says a GM merger still makes sense
* FCA CEO says GM remains most attractive tie-up option for him
March 4 A New York court has dismissed a lawsuit by a group of banks against bond insurer MBIA Inc challenging the insurer's 2009 restructuring.
MBIA shares rose over 24 percent in afternoon trading after the ruling in the long-running case, which centered on whether it was appropriate for MBIA to split its municipal bond insurance business from its structured finance unit. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* FCA CEO says GM remains most attractive tie-up option for him
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 7 Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.