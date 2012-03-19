By Jessica Dye and Karen Freifeld
| NEW YORK, March 19
NEW YORK, March 19 Top executives at bond
insurer MBIA Inc won't take any cash bonuses or
long-term incentive awards in 2011, following discussions with
New York state financial regulators, the company disclosed in a
filing on Monday.
The four executives - CEO Jay Brown, co-president and chief
financial officer C. Edward Chaplin, co-president and chief
operating officer William Fallon and chief legal officer Ram
Wertheim - "concluded it was in the best interest of the
company" not to receive the incentive payments this year,
according to the proxy filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The decision came after discussions with New York's
Department of Financial Services, the company's primary
regulator. A spokesman for the department confirmed that the
regulator's discussions with MBIA played a role in the decision
to limit bonus payments, but declined further comment.
A spokesman for MBIA, which is based in Armonk, New York,
declined to comment beyond the proxy filing. The filing lists
Brown's total compensation for 2011 at $700,000, compared with
nearly $2.5 million he received in 2010.
The company's compensation program is based on pay for
performance in order to attract employees with the skill and
knowledge to manage the insurer as it recovers from the
"extraordinary circumstances facing the company as a result of
the financial crises that began in mid-2007," according to the
filing.
The decision not to pay bonuses to top executives this year
"introduces the risk that our compensation will no longer be
effective in meeting our objectives," the filing stated.
MBIA has faced substantial litigation over a 2009
restructuring that split its municipal bond business from its
structured finance operations, which suffered heavy losses from
insurance on mortgage debt.
Eighteen banks sued MBIA and New York's then-superintendant
of insurance, Eric Dinallo, alleging the restructuring was
intended to defraud policyholders by leaving the insurer
undercapitalized and unable to pay claims. Fifteen banks have
settled so far, leaving three remaining in the case.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye; Editing by Gary Hill)