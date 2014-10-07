NEW YORK Oct 7 Bond insurer MBIA said on Tuesday it had been notified that some client information at its Cutwater Asset Management unit may have been illegally accessed.

The company said it was conducting a "thorough investigation" and would take all measures necessary to protect customer data and secure systems.

The breach was earlier reported by the KrebsOnSecurity website. For a link to the Krebs story: here

(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)