* Banks say MBIA restructuring based on hurried analysis
* BofA, Societe Generale seeking to annul approval
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, May 17 New York's insurance department
relied on a flawed analysis of the solvency of MBIA Inc
when it approved the bond insurer's 2009 restructuring, a lawyer
for banks challenging the restructuring told a judge on
Thursday.
Michael Steinberg, a lawyer for Bank of America Corp
and Societe Generale, made the argument on the second
day of the banks' opening statements in their case seeking to
overturn the restructuring.
MBIA, once the largest bond insurer in the United States,
split off its troubled structured finance business from its
traditional municipal bond insurance business in the midst of
the financial crisis.
The banks say that, as policyholders, they were harmed when
$5 billion was siphoned from the MBIA unit that insured mortgage
debt. They claim MBIA concealed evidence of insolvency.
New York state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick is
presiding over the non-jury case in Manhattan.
Steinberg said MBIA hired Bridge Associates LLP, a
consulting firm, to do a solvency analysis of MBIA, which is
based in Armonk, New York. Bridge took just two-and-a-half-weeks
to conclude MBIA was solvent as of Sept. 30, 2008, where the
department had thought the analysis would take a year, Steinberg
said.
The firm missed a "sizeable" modeling error, he said, used
numbers for the third quarter of 2008 when the restructuring was
not approved until February 2009 and did not independently
evaluate data provided by MBIA.
Separately, Kapnick said she was concerned by the timing of
an announcement by Republican committee leaders in the state
senate, who said on Wednesday they might investigate whether
MBIA misled the state insurance department to gain approval of
the split.
Marc Kasowitz, an attorney for MBIA, asked whether the banks
or their lawyers or lobbyists played a part in the move by the
senators.
Bank attorney Robert Giuffra did not answer directly,
calling the state Senate announcement "a side show."
"The timing of all this, to some extent, concerns people,"
the judge said. If there was an effort by bank lobbyists to get
a state senate probe, it would be "of some concern."
The case is ABN Amro Bank NV et al V. Dinallo, New York
state Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601846/2009.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; editing by Andre Grenon)