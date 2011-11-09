* Q3 EPS $2.26 vs loss $1.06/shr a year ago

* Gains $776 mln on insured credit derivatives (Follows alerts)

Nov 9 U.S. bond insurer MBIA Inc posted higher quarterly profit, driven by a $776 million unrealized gain on insured credit derivatives.

For the third quarter, net income available to common shareholders was $444 million, or $2.26 a share, compared with a net loss of $213 million, or a loss of $1.06 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted pre-tax loss rose to $430 million from $24 million, a year ago.

MBIA's adjusted book value was $35.51 per share.

The Armonk, New York-based company's shares closed at $7.88 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)