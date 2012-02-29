* Q4 loss/shr $3.23 vs EPS $2.24 year ago
* Shares down 2 pct in extended trade
Feb 29 MBIA Inc swung to a
fourth-quarter loss, as the U.S. bond insurer booked $1.7
billion in pre-tax loss on insured credit derivatives.
"The fourth quarter brought the largest quarterly reduction
in risk in our structured finance portfolio since the beginning
of the financial crisis," Chief Financial Officer Chuck Chaplin
said in a statement.
"Including 2012 to date, we have commuted or agreed to
commute almost $24 billion of potentially volatile liabilities
since the end of the third quarter."
For the fourth quarter, the insurer posted a loss to common
shareholders of $626 million, or $3.23 per share, compared with
a net income of $451 million, or $2.24 per share, last year.
MBIA's adjusted pre-tax loss narrowed to $252 million from
$311 million in the year-earlier quarter, while its adjusted
book value was down 6 percent to $34.50 per share.
The company's shares, which have risen more than 40 percent
in the last three months, were down 2 percent at $10.52 in
extended trading. They closed at $10.78 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)