Nov 28 Several big banks are in talks to
reach a settlement with bond insurer MBIA Inc that could
end a legal battle over billions of dollars in losses triggered
by the financial crisis, the Wall Street Journal said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Seven big banks, including Bank of America
and Morgan Stanley are suing over the split of MBIA's
municipal bond business from its structured-finance operations,
which suffered big losses from insuring mortgage debt.
The lawsuits assert the reorganization left the
structured-finance unit unable to pay off billions of dollars in
claims.
Resolving the disputes could involve some payments from the
insurer to certain banks, the newspaper said.
If settlements are not reached, the case is expected to go
to trial in a New York state court in early 2012, the Journal
said.
There is no deadline for settlements and the task is
difficult as some banks have complex exposures to MBIA, once the
world's largest bond insurer. It is not clear whether banks
would settle as a group or individually with MBIA, the paper
said.
Sullivan & Cromwell, the law firm which represents the banks
in the lawsuit, declined to comment to Reuters on the Journal
report.
MBIA could not immediately be reached by Reuters for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore and Jonathan Stempel
in New York; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)