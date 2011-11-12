* RBS withdraws from reorganization lawsuit

* No reason given for withdrawal

NEW YORK Nov 11 The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L) has withdrawn from two lawsuits filed by banks challenging the 2009 restructuring of MBIA Inc (MBI.N), once the world's largest bond insurer.

The withdrawal, which was disclosed in a stipulation filed Friday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, leaves a number of plaintiffs, including Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Natixis SA (CNAT.PA), Societe Generale [SOGNNY.UL] and UBS AG UBSN.VX(UBS.N).

The filing did not include a reason for the withdrawal. The bank joined others that have left the litigation, including Wells Fargo (WFC.N), which withdrew from the lawsuits earlier this month.

The banks are suing over the split of MBIA's municipal bond business from its structured finance operations, which suffered big losses from insuring mortgage debt.

The lawsuits assert the reorganization left the structured finance unit unable to pay off billions of dollars in claims.

The cases are ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. MBIA Inc, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601475/2009, and ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. Dinallo et al in the same court, No. 601846/2009. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Andre Grenon)