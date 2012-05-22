* BofA and SocGen sued MBIA over its 2009 split
* Opening statements in the case began last week
* State senators said they might begin MBIA probe
* MBIA demanded info from banks on their role in probe
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, May 22 Banks challenging bond insurer
MBIA Inc's 2009 restructuring don't have to answer
questions about whether they pushed state senators to start an
investigation, a New York judge ruled on Tuesday.
"What the Senate chose to do or why they chose to do it" was
not a matter for the court case, Justice Barbara Kapnick said.
Two state senators said on May 16 they were considering
whether to investigate the approval of MBIA's restructuring, the
day after proceedings began in Kapnick's court began.
Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale
are seeking to overturn the restructuring, saying that as
policyholders they were harmed when $5 billion was siphoned from
MBIA's structured-finance arm to its municipal-bond arm.
MBIA's lawyers asked the judge to allow them to demand
information from the banks about whether their lawyers,
lobbyists or consultants played any role in the announcement by
the senators. They also sought communications between the banks'
agents and two state senate committees.
Marc Kasowitz, an attorney for MBIA, had argued that the
statement by the Senate committee chairmen appeared to
"represent an improper effort by the banks and their counsel to
influence or prejudice" the case.
While Kapnick said the timing of the announcement was "of
some concern," she denied MBIA's request and said the
announcement would not influence her eventual decision.
The judge made her ruling after a lawyer for the state
insurance department completed his opening statement in the
case.
David Holgado, a state attorney, argued the judge only has
to decide whether the insurance department made a rational
decision in the midst of the financial crisis to approve the
restructuring, not whether it was the right decision.
Robert Giuffra, a lawyer for the banks, has argued the
restructuring must be overturned because it was based on
inaccurate and misleading information provided by MBIA.
MBIA is scheduled to begin its opening presentation on
Thursday.
The case is ABN Amro Bank NV et al V Dinallo, New York state
Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601846/2009.
(Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Gary Hill)