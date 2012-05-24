* MBIA says split was proper response to financial crisis
* Was done to protect all policyholders, unfreeze markets
* That BofA, SocGen knew of proposal a year before
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, May 24 Challenges by Bank of America
Corp and Societe Generale to the 2009
restructuring of bond insurer MBIA represent the
ultimate in "chutzpah," an attorney for MBIA said on Thursday.
Attorney Marc Kasowitz repeatedly used the Yiddish word for
audacity to describe the banks' arguments for overturning the
restructuring.
"The transformation was thoughtfully conceived as a
necessary and important response to the financial crisis,"
Kasowitz said. "There's no basis whatsoever for the court to
disturb the judgment of the superintendent."
Kasowitz was making an opening statement for MBIA in state
court in New York in a proceeding challenging the state
insurance department's decision to approve the restructuring.
Bank of America and Societe Generale claim that, as MBIA
policyholders, they were harmed when MBIA split its troubled
mortgage-debt insurance business from its traditional
municipal-bond insurance business. Some $5 billion was moved to
the municipal-bond unit instead of being used to pay
policyholders, the banks have said.
Kasowitz said MBIA's reorganization was approved to protect
all policyholders, including the banks, and to help unfreeze the
public-finance markets.
Last week, the banks' lawyers argued the approval was based
on inaccurate and misleading information.
Kasowitz called it "a new definition of chutzpah" for Bank
of America to claim that weeks of on-site review by the state
insurance department was rushed, when the bank received a
federal bailout in a matter of days to see it through the
financial crisis.
He also used the same word for the banks to claim the
restructuring was done in secret.
"This is really sort of more than chutzpah," Kasowitz said,
arguing the banks knew about the proposed transformation a year
before it was approved -- and supported the idea.
New York state Supreme Court Justice Barbara Kapnick in
Manhattan is overseeing the proceeding and must decide whether
the restructuring should stand.
The banks will have an opportunity to rebut MBIA and the
insurance department's arguments next week.
David Holgado, representing the state insurance department,
argued earlier this week that the judge must decide only that
the regulator's decision was rational, not that it was right.
Eighteen banks, including ABN Amro, sued MBIA and the
insurance department in 2009 over the reorganization. All but
Bank of America and Societe Generale have since settled.
The case is ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. Dinallo, New York
State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601846/2009.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)