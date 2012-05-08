* Lawsuits challenged bond insurer's 2009 restructuring
* Banks claim were short-changed by split of MBIA units
* B of A, Societe Generale are only remaining plaintiffs
* May 14 trial planned
(Adds background, case citations)
May 8 A lawsuit challenging MBIA Inc's
2009 restructuring now has just two plaintiffs remaining among
the original 18 banks and financial companies that sued, after
France's Natixis SA dropped out.
Natixis' decision to discontinue its case was disclosed in a
filing Monday in the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan.
No reason was given.
Bank of America Corp and Societe Generale
are the only plaintiffs remaining in the case, which is
scheduled to go to trial on May 14 before Justice Barbara
Kapnick.
Once the largest U.S. bond insurer, Armonk, New York-based
MBIA in February 2009 received permission from New York's
insurance department to restructure after incurring big losses
from insuring mortgage debt.
The restructuring split MBIA's troubled structured finance
business from its traditional municipal bond insurance business.
Bank plaintiffs contended that the split was intended to
defraud policyholders by leaving the MBIA Insurance unit
undercapitalized, and siphoning $5 billion from that unit at
their expense.
The trial would address claims involving the insurance
department, which is now part of the New York State Department
of Financial Services. It has been expected to last two to four
weeks.
A spokesman for the bank plaintiffs, which included Natixis,
said Bank of America and Societe Generale are confident that
trial evidence "will demonstrate that the unlawful restructuring
of MBIA Insurance must be annulled."
MBIA spokesman Kevin Brown declined to comment. David
Neustadt, a spokesman for the financial services department,
also did not immediately respond to a request.
MBIA shares were unchanged at $9.60 on Tuesday morning on
the New York Stock Exchange.
The cases are ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. MBIA Inc et al, New
York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601475/2009; and
ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. Dinallo et al in the same court, No.
601846/2009.
(Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by John
Wallace and Matthew Lewis)