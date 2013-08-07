GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks firm ahead of U.S. jobs, dollar hits 7-week high vs yen
* Crude bounces from multi-month lows but glut concerns persist
Aug 7 Bond insurer MBIA Inc reported a quarterly loss, compared to a year earlier profit as the company took a $182 million loss on the value its insured derivatives.
The company reported a net loss of $178 million, or 92 cents per share, in the second quarter, compared with net income of $581 million, or $2.98 per share, a year earlier.
The company had realized a $1.2 billion pre-tax gain on insured credit derivatives in the year-ago quarter.
In the latest quarter, MBIA's adjusted pre-tax loss widened sightly to $160 million from $152 million.
The company also said it was working on relaunching its municipal bond insurance unit, National Public Finance Guarantee Corp.
TOKYO, March 10 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at its highest since December 2015 on Friday as exporters benefitted from the dollar hitting a six-week high against the yen, while investors waited for a U.S. jobs report that could pave the way for a rate hike as early as next week.
March 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 22.3 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: A judge on Thursday ordered legal representatives of thousands of shareholders suing Royal Bank of Scotland over a 12 billion pound ($15 billion) cash call to prove they have insurance to meet the hefty risks of a trial. * BP: Motorists will be able to fill up their gas tanks at about 1,500 new BP service stations the oil m