May 10 Bond insurer MBIA Inc reported a narrower quarterly loss, helped by lower foreign exchange losses and gains associated with interest rate swaps.

The company's net loss narrowed to $72 million, or 55 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $78 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)