* MBIA, two executives to make cash payment

* MBIA says its insurers will cover full payment

* Bond insurer said to mislead about mortgage exposure (Adds details from settlement, background)

NEW YORK, Sept 6 MBIA Inc (MBI.N) and two top executives agreed to a $68 million cash settlement of lawsuits accusing the bond insurer of misleading investors about its exposure to risky residential mortgage debt.

Tuesday's mediated settlement also covers former Chief Executive Gary Dunton and current Chief Financial Officer C. Edward Chaplin, according to papers filed with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan. MBIA said its insurers have agreed to cover the full payment. Court approval is required.

The litigation combined three investor lawsuits filed in 2008. These accused what was once the world's largest bond insurer of making materially false and misleading statements or omissions about its exposure to collateralized debt obligations backed by residential mortgage securities, and said MBIA's share price fell once the truth became known.

Shares of MBIA fell as low as $2.17 in March 2009 from a peak of $76.02 in January 2007, Reuters data shows.

Steven Singer, a lawyer for the lead plaintiff Teachers' Retirement System of Oklahoma, called the settlement an "excellent result" for investors. In court papers, he said prolonging the litigation could result in a lower payout, should this and other cases deplete MBIA's insurance coverage.

Smaller rival Ambac Financial Group Inc ABKFQ.PK, its insurers and some banks earlier this year agreed to pay $33 million to settle similar investor claims. [ID:nN14219188] Ambac is now operating under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

MBIA was restructured in February 2009 by New York's insurance superintendent to protect its municipal bond business from its structured finance unit, which had suffered from big losses from insuring mortgage debt.

In June, New York's highest court, the Court of Appeals, revived a lawsuit by several large bank policyholders which said the restructuring shortchanged them. [ID:nN1E75R0DN]

MBIA shares closed Tuesday down 11 cents, or 1.4 percent, at $7.53 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The case is In re: MBIA Inc Securities Litigation, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 08-00264. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Bernard Orr and Tim Dobbyn)