By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK May 8 MBIA Inc agreed to pay
Societe Generale $350 million to settle litigation over the bond
insurer's restructuring, a person familiar with the case told
Reuters on Wednesday.
MBIA confirmed the settlement in a regulatory filing
Wednesday, which said the agreement brings to an end all
litigation brought against it by 18 financial institutions.
Societe General was the last remaining bank out of those
financial institutions, which originally challenged MBIA's 2009
split between the bond insurer's structured finance unit and its
municipal bond business. The banks claimed the move harmed them
as policyholders.
Bank of America Corp on Monday agreed to pay $1.6
billion in cash to MBIA Inc and receive the right to buy a 4.9
percent stake in the bond insurer to resolve long-running
litigation between the two companies.
MBIA's structured finance unit could have been forced into
liquidation or rehabilitation had the Bank of America case
continued, the insurer said on Feb. 27.
The settlement marked Bank of America Chief Executive Brian
Moynihan's latest step to settle wide-ranging lawsuits related
to the financial crisis.
In March, MBIA won dismissal of one case by Bank of America
and Societe Generale after a New York judge ruled that the state
insurance superintendent at the time, was not "arbitrary and
capricious" in authorizing the split.
The banks, which appealed the decision, said the
restructuring left the MBIA Insurance unit undercapitalized and
siphoned $5 billion from the unit to benefit another entity,
National Public Finance Guarantee Corp, at their expense.
MBIA shares closed up more than 7 percent, at $15.48.