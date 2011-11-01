* Banks say were shortchanged by 2009 MBIA restructuring

* B of A, HSBC, Morgan Stanley, 5 others remain in case

By Jonathan Stempel

Nov 1 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) withdrew from two lawsuits challenging MBIA Inc's (MBI.N) 2009 restructuring, leaving eight banks to pursue claims against what was once the world's largest bond insurer.

The San Francisco-based lender's withdrawal was disclosed in filings on Monday with the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. No explanation was provided.

Banks that remain plaintiffs are Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L), Morgan Stanley (MS.N), Natixis SA (CNAT.PA), Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L), Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and UBS AG UBSN.VX.

The banks are challenging the February 2009 split of MBIA's municipal bond business from its structured finance operations, which suffered big losses from insuring mortgage debt.

They said this left the structured finance unit undercapitalized and unable to pay billions of dollars of claims. The split was overseen by New York's insurance commissioner at the time, Eric Dinallo,

One of the banks' lawsuits is an Article 78 proceeding, which under New York law allows challenges to state administrative rulings. A trial in that case is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27, 2012, court records show.

"We are going full speed ahead to the Article 78 trial early next year, and we are pursuing the fraudulent conveyance action vigorously," said Robert Giuffra, a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell who represents the banks.

The cases are ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. MBIA Inc, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 601475/2009, and ABN Amro Bank NV et al v. Dinallo et al in the same court, No. 601846/2009. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Derek Caney)