TOKYO Dec 13 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries said on Thursday it sealed an agreement to sell 100 of its regional jets to U.S. airline operator SkyWest Inc for $4.2 billion.

Delivery of the planes will start in 2017.

Mitsubishi Heavy said SkyWest has the option to purchase an additional 100 of the 90-seater MRJ planes for $4.2 billion.