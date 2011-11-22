LONDON Nov 22 Apollo Global Management (APO.N)
and Goldman Sachs (GS.N) have entered the auction for Bank of
America Corp's (BAC.N) British and Irish credit card
portfolios, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
The U.S. groups have joined forces to bid for the MBNA
Europe Bank business -- part of Bank of America's MBNA credit
card brand -- the newspaper said, citing two people close to
the situation.
That pitches them against Virgin Money, the banking arm of
billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson's Virgin Group empire,
which hopes to acquire the part of MBNA's UK and Irish credit
card book that is made up of its own customers, the FT said.
Virgin Money, which last week agreed to buy Northern Rock,
has run its credit card operations in partnership with MBNA
since 2002 and its customers account for around 3.5 billion
pounds ($5.47 billion) of the total order book, the newspaper
said, citing people with knowledge of the company.
As part of the deal Virgin has the right to buy this part
of the business in the event of a sale, according to the
article.
Goldman has not yet decided whether to contribute equity or
just fund Apollo's offer with loans from its debt funds, the FT
reported, citing people close to the situation.
None of the companies were immediately reachable for
comment.
Bank of America agreed in August to sell its Canadian
credit card business to Toronto Dominion Bank (TD.TO). Canada's
second-largest lender, for around $8.5 billion.
($1 = 0.640 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by Carol Bishopric)