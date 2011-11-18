* Brent/U.S. crude spread widens back, ends near $10

* Speculators' crude net longs highest since June-CFTC

* Coming up: API stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST Tuesday

NEW YORK, Nov 17 U.S. crude futures fell for a second straight day on Friday as an early rally due to a weaker dollar faded, giving way to profit-taking as traders liquidated December positions before the contract expired at the close.

For the week, U.S. crude futures finished with their first weekly loss in seven as the market tested key technical trendlines following six weeks of gains.

In early trading, prices rose back to above $100 as the euro gained on talk that the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund would bail out bigger European economies. [USD/]

But skepticism on how that might work soon set in and liquidations in the December crude contract accelerated, shifting the market's direction lower.

December crude posted the week's high of $103.37 on Thursday, highest intraday since May 31, and dropped to the week's low at $96.70 on Friday.

Prices rose above $100 on Wednesday on news that the Seaway pipeline would be reversed, seen as easing the glut of crude oil in the Midwest.

But "the WTI price gains had been extended too far to the upside on the news," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch & Associates in Galena, Illinois.

The day's trade saw a front-month shift to contango, when the nearest month contract move lower than later months, a sign that worries about tight near-term supplies were easing.

Continuing worries about how the euro zone might resolve its debt crisis remain a deterrent to any swift advance back to $100 and beyond for U.S. crude, analysts said .

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, December crude CLZ1 expired and settled at $97.41 a barrel, falling $1.41, or 1.43 percent. Front-month NYMEX crude CLc1 dipped $1.58, or 1.6 percent, for the week.

* NYMEX January crude CLF2, the new front-month, finished at $97.67 a barrel, taking a loss of $1.26, or 1.27 percent, and widening its discount against its counterpart Brent crude LCOF2 to $9.89, from $9.29 on Thursday. CL-LCO1=R.

* NYMEX December heating oil HOZ1 ended lower at $3.0325 a gallon, the lowest for front-month heating oil since Nov. 2. For the week, front-month heating oil fell 13.91 cents, or 4.39 percent, ending three straight weeks of gains.

* NYMEX December RBOB closed down at $2.4784 a gallon, the lowest for front-month gasoline since Feb. 11. For the week, front-month gasoline slumped 12.54 cts, or 4.82 percent, extending losses to a fifth consecutive week.

* Speculators increased their net long positions in U.S. crude oil and options by 12,210 contracts, to 216,075, in the week to Nov. 15, the highest level since June, data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed. [ID:nEMS30DE9T]

* The ECB is seeking far tighter control of national budgets to fight the euro zone's debt crisis as the bank's president, Mario Draghi, told euro zone governments to act swiftly to get their beefed-up rescue fund into gear. [DI;nL5E7MH4CO]

* A 12-member U.S. Congress' "super committee" charged with finding ways of curbing the nation's budget deficit appeared near collapse as lawmakers were unable to agree on tax increases and benefit cuts. [ID:nN1E7AH0HA]

* U.S. October oil demand rose as the economy showed some signs of growth, but gasoline consumption remained week, the American Petroleum Institute said. [ID:ID:nN1E7AH0LH]

* A possible global economic slowdown driven by Europe's sovereign debt crisis will not dent demand for oil, Khalid Al Falih, chief executive of Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia's national oil company, said. [ID:nR4E7JQ02R]

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro rose against the dollar on speculation the ECB may start lending to the International Monetary Fund to bail out bigger euro zone economies. In late trading, the dollar was down 0.33 percent against a basket of currencies.[USD/] .DXY

* Wall Street ended with its worst week in two months, as traders sat it out, waiting for politicians in Europe and the United States to tackle festering debt problems. [.N]

* Copper posted its third straight weekly loss, reflecting the uneasy tone in global equities that the debt crisis in Europe would spread and cause a decline in demand for industrial metals. [MET/L]

* Gold ended higher, but euro zone debt worries and margin liquidation from other markets sent bullion to its largest weekly loss since September. [GOL/]

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. existing home sales for October from the National Association of Realtors, 8:30 a.m. EST (1330 GMT), Monday

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 97.67 -1.26 -1.3% 96.70 100.30 331,869 194,039 CLc2 97.63 -1.27 -1.3% 96.70 100.27 71,290 420,238 LCOc1 107.56 -0.66 -0.6% 106.97 109.99 199,844 255,715 RBc1 2.4784 -0.0287 -1.1% 2.4549 2.5414 30,567 46,307 RBc2 2.4880 -0.0276 -1.1% 2.4661 2.5512 39,391 50,571 HOc1 3.0325 -0.0507 -1.6% 3.0300 3.1286 42,102 60,358 HOc2 3.0413 -0.0488 -1.6% 3.0387 3.1342 45,498 53,400 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Nov 17 30D AVG Nov 17 NET CHNG CRUDE 632,353 919,012 700,308 1,307,516 44,224 RBOB 118,803 154,217 138,224 297,549 -4,526 HO 139,925 190,501 141,502 296,328 -1,246 (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Marguerita Choy)