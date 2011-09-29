* Pretax leaps 31 pct to 5.37 bln rupees

NAIROBI, Sept 29 Mauritius Commercial Bank on Thursday said pretax profit in 2011 leapt 31 percent to 5.37 billion rupees ($184.5 million) from a year earlier and that a weakened economic outlook globally pointed to a more testing business environment ahead.

Ranked the biggest bank by market capitalisation in east Africa and the Indian Ocean, the bank said it would pay out a dividend of 5.75 rupees per share. Basic earnings per share jumped 31.5 percent to 18.91 rupees per share.

"Whilst the MCB remains well positioned to face the challenges on the strength of its solid fundamentals ... the difficult context could have a notable bearing on its activities, with results for FY 2011/12 likely to remain close to current levels when excluding non-recurrent items," the bank said in a statement.

MCB registered a 11.5 percent climb in loans and advances to customers to 119.90 billion rupees, helping drive total assets up 6.1 percent to 172.69 billion rupees.

The results were issued after the Mauritius bourse closed. ($1 = 29.100 Mauritius Rupees)