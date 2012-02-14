PORT LOUIS Feb 14 Mauritius Commercial Bank's (MCB) first-half pretax profit inched up 2 percent to 2.43 billion rupees ($83.8 million), helped by rising fees and commissions, the bank said on Tuesday.

MCB, the biggest bank by market value in east Africa and the Indian Ocean region, said it expected its full-year results to be in line with those of the same period last year, but the long-running debt crisis in the euro zone could affect the Mauritius economy and in turn hurt the bank's bottom line.

"Should the situation in the euro zone worsen even more, there is a real danger of further deterioration in economic activity and the performance of productive sectors," it said in a statement.

The bank said net fee and commission income rose 11 percent to 1 billion rupees, driven mainly by strong revenue growth from regional trade finance activities.

Net interest income increased to 3.2 billion rupees from 2.89 billion rupees in the same period last year. Earnings per share rose to 8.45 rupees from 8.29 rupees a year ago.

Shares in MCB closed flat at 165 rupees before the results were released. ($1 = 29.0000 Mauritius rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa and Will Waterman)