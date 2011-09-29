BRIEF-Enstar Group announces reinsurance of £957 mln of RSA's legacy U.K. employer's liability business
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
(Adds missing word in headline)
NAIROBI, Sept 29 Mauritius Commercial Bank on Thursday said pretax profit in 2011 rose to 5.37 billion rupees ($184.5 million)from 4.11 billion last year and that a weakened economic outlook globally pointed to a more testing business environment ahead.
"Whilst the MCB remains well positioned to face the challenges on the strength of its solid fundamentals, be it in terms of capitalisation, liquidity and asset quality, the difficult context could have a notable bearing on its activities, with results for FY 2011/12 likely to remain close to current levels when excluding non-recurrent items," it said in a statement. ($1 = 29.100 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Richard Lough)
* Announces reinsurance of £957 million of RSA'S legacy U.K. employer's liability business
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 New Zealand's finance minister said on Monday that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will understake a cost-benefit analysis of debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at reducing the risks of house price growth.
* Elliott International L.P. reports open market purchase of 34,000 shares of Arconic's common stock at $26.3554 per share on Feb 7 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2kjJSrW] Further company coverage: