(Adds missing word in headline)

NAIROBI, Sept 29 Mauritius Commercial Bank on Thursday said pretax profit in 2011 rose to 5.37 billion rupees ($184.5 million)from 4.11 billion last year and that a weakened economic outlook globally pointed to a more testing business environment ahead.

"Whilst the MCB remains well positioned to face the challenges on the strength of its solid fundamentals, be it in terms of capitalisation, liquidity and asset quality, the difficult context could have a notable bearing on its activities, with results for FY 2011/12 likely to remain close to current levels when excluding non-recurrent items," it said in a statement. ($1 = 29.100 Mauritius Rupees) (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; editing by Richard Lough)