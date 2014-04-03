LONDON, April 3 Mcbride Plc
* Group revenue at constant currency was 4% lower than prior
year
* Private label revenue declined by 2% due to
extraordinarily weak retail environment affecting our customers
in uk and italy
* Expect an improvement in performance in our q4 as a
consequence of planned project launche
* Given market unpredictability, unlikely will meet market
expectations for year ending june 2014.
* Strategic review likely to lead to a significant
restructuring of our activities, including capacity reduction.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Brenda Goh)