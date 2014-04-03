LONDON, April 3 Mcbride Plc

* Group revenue at constant currency was 4% lower than prior year

* Private label revenue declined by 2% due to extraordinarily weak retail environment affecting our customers in uk and italy

* Expect an improvement in performance in our q4 as a consequence of planned project launche

* Given market unpredictability, unlikely will meet market expectations for year ending june 2014.

* Strategic review likely to lead to a significant restructuring of our activities, including capacity reduction.