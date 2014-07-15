LONDON, July 15 Mcbride Plc

* Appointment of Chris Smith as Chief Finance Officer

* Chris Smith will be joining board in due course, at a date to be confirmed

* Smith joins from API Group plc where he is currently the Group Finance Director

* Richard Armitage, the current CFO will leave the company on July 31 and David Main, Director of Finance, will act as Interim Chief Finance Officer until Chris Smith joins McBride