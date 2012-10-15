UPDATE 3-Airbus seeks new talks with European nations over A400M costs
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
LONDON Oct 15 McBride PLC : * Have seen a decline in group revenue in constant currency of 7% over the
period as a result of the previously announced wind-down in contract manufacturing * Expect trading profit in the first half to be impacted by around £ 2 million
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
* Requests new talks with European buyers to ease cash problems
* French market under pressure but some signs of recovery (Adds CEO comments from news conference, shares, analyst)