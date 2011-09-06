(Writes through, adds detail, background)

* Year adjusted operating profit down 42 pct to 29 mln stg

* Outlook clouded by weak consumer, rising raw material costs

* Dividend kept at 6.8 pence a share

LONDON, Sept 6 McBride , Europe's biggest maker of retailer own-brand cleaning products, posted a 42 percent drop in annual profit, hit by a lag in recovering higher raw material costs, and said the short-term outlook remained tough.

The British group, which supplies companies such as Tesco and Carrefour with goods ranging from dishwasher tablets to deodorant, said on Tuesday it made an operating profit before one-off items of 29 million pounds ($46.7 million) in the year ended June 30, in line with analysts' expectations.

"Although a weak consumer environment and raw material inflation will continue to present a challenge in the short term, we remain focused on growing shareholder value through the rigorous execution of the 'Refresh' strategy," it said, referring to its cost-cutting programme.

The full-year dividend was kept at 6.8 pence a share. ($1 = 0.621 British Pounds) (Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by David Holmes)