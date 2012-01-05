* First-half revenues up 2 pct
LONDON Jan 5 McBride, Europe's
biggest maker of retailer own-brand cleaning products, said its
first-half trading profit would be down on last year, hit by the
cost of restructuring its supply chain, despite a pick-up in
sales.
The British group, which supplies companies such as Tesco
and Carrefour with goods ranging from
dishwasher tablets to deodorant, on Thursday said revenues grew
2 percent in the six months to the end of December 2011 with all
three of its European divisions delivering growth.
However, it added that it would be hit by an exceptional
charge of around 7 million pounds ($10.93 million) after the
execution of its cost-cutting programme.
"Our first half performance has been satisfactory, with
revenue growth achieved in the current challenging environment,"
Chief executive Chris Bull said in a statement.
"Raw material prices have been stable since mid-2011 and we
have completed our cost recovery plans. The consumer will
increasingly look for value in these difficult times and our
strategic initiatives remain fully on track."
McBride posted a 42 percent drop in annual profit last year,
hit by a lag in recovering higher raw material costs, and said
the short-term outlook remained tough.
Shares in McBride, which have shed a third of their value in
the last year, closed at 115 pence on Wednesday, valuing the
company at around 206 million pounds.
($1 = 0.6406 British pounds)
