LONDON Oct 20 Mcbride Plc

* Trading performance of group has been in line with board's expectations

* Solid start to year, with group revenue at constant currency returning to modest growth.

* Uk business restructuring project is fully on track to generate planned savings of £12 million by 30 june 2016, of which £3 million will benefit year ended 30 june 2015