SHANGHAI, Sept 1 Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd (MCC) , China's major building and engineering company, expects to start production at its Aynak copper mine in Afghanistan by the end of 2014, a company executive said on Thursday.

"If everything goes well, we may be able to start production by as early as end 2014," the company's president Shen Heting told reporters at an earnings briefing in Shanghai.

The project, 75 percent owned by MCC with by Jiangxi Copper Ltd holding the remaining stake, has been delayed for several years by due to the discovery of historical artifacts at the site.

"It will take at least nine months to complete transfer of the artifacts, and at the same time about a year for local residents to relocate," Shen added.

The company reported earlier in the week a 11.47 percent fall in first-half net profit to 1.97 billion yuan ($309 million).

Shanghai-listed shares of MCC fell 0.3 percent to close at 3.13 yuan on Thursday. ($1 = 6.378 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Writing by Ruby Lian)