SHANGHAI, Sept 1 Metallurgical Corp of China Ltd
(MCC) , China's major building and
engineering company, expects to start production at its Aynak
copper mine in Afghanistan by the end of 2014, a company
executive said on Thursday.
"If everything goes well, we may be able to start production
by as early as end 2014," the company's president Shen Heting
told reporters at an earnings briefing in Shanghai.
The project, 75 percent owned by MCC with by Jiangxi Copper
Ltd holding the remaining stake, has been
delayed for several years by due to the discovery of historical
artifacts at the site.
"It will take at least nine months to complete transfer of
the artifacts, and at the same time about a year for local
residents to relocate," Shen added.
The company reported earlier in the week a 11.47 percent
fall in first-half net profit to 1.97 billion yuan ($309
million).
Shanghai-listed shares of MCC fell 0.3 percent to close at
3.13 yuan on Thursday.
($1 = 6.378 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by David Lin and Kazunori Takada; Writing by Ruby
Lian)