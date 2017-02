SHANGHAI Jan 14 Metallurgical Corporation of China (MCC) said on Saturday it had won 286.7 billion yuan ($45.5 billion) in new contracts in 2011, up 0.6 percent from a year earlier.

MCC, a Chinese construction and engineering firm, said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange that 19.3 billion yuan of those contracts were overseas deals.

For the month of December, the firm signed 500 million yuan worth of new contracts. ($1 = 6.3066 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Lee; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)