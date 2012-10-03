By Casey Sullivan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 3 Joseph Bachelder, a lawyer known
for representing executives in lucrative employment matters, has
joined the New Jersey law firm McCarter & English as special
counsel in its New York office, the firm said on Wednesday.
Among other Wall Street figures, Bachelder represented Stan
O'Neal, the former CEO and chairman of Merrill Lynch & Co, in
collecting on a $161.5 million golden parachute when O'Neal was
forced to resign from the bank in 2007. In 2002, Bachelder also
represented telecommunications analyst Jack Grubman in
negotiating his $32 million severance package when he resigned
from Citigroup.
Bachelder's move to the nearly 400-lawyer McCarter & English
brings to a close his 10-lawyer New York executive compensation
and employment boutique, the Bachelder Law Firm, which he had
founded in the early 1980s.
The deal further expands McCarter & English's executive
compensation practice, which it began beefing up in 2009 when it
recruited a large group of lawyers from the now defunct
financial services litigation law firm Pollack & Kaminsky.
In case Bachelder, who is 79, chooses to retire, the move to
McCarter & English would also serve to transfer some of
Bachelder's clients to the New Jersey firm. But Bachelder on
Wednesday said he had no intention of retiring anytime soon and
that despite his title of special counsel, he would work
full-time, five days a week.
Daniel Pollack, a trial lawyer and managing partner of
McCarter & English's New York office who recruited Bachelder,
did not disclose the financials of the deal but noted there had
been no agreement between McCarter & English and Bachelder about
the length of his tenure at the firm. He said he had
aggressively recruited Bachelder since joining McCarter &
English, and that he had worked together with him on a variety
of matters.
"We hope he stays for the next 25 years," said Pollack. "If
lawyers half Joe's age had half his energy, they would be very
fortunate."
McCarter & English, a 160-year-old law firm, grossed $211
million in 2011 and ranks 132 among U.S. law firms listed in The
American Lawyer. The firm's profits per partner at that time
were pegged at $590,000.