Oct 11 McCarthy & Stone Plc, Britain's biggest builder of retirement homes, said business had returned to more normal levels in the five weeks since the end of August, after a slowdown following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The company said in September that it was seeing more property reservations cancelled in the wake of the Brexit vote as potential customers did not want to sell their existing homes in a weak market.

McCarthy & Stone said on Tuesday that it had seen a rise in new enquiries and first time visitors to its developments had been "noticeably ahead" of last year.

The housebuilder also said its finance boss Nick Maddock was leaving to take up the CFO position at building materials supplier SIG Plc.

