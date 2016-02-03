(Matt McCarthy is an assistant professor of medicine at Cornell
and a staff physician at Weill Cornell Medical Center. The
opinions expressed are his own.)
By Matt McCarthy
Feb 3 On Jan. 23, as the cleanup from Winter
Storm Jonas began outside of my apartment on the Upper West Side
of Manhattan, a patient posed a seemingly straightforward
question to me: Should I cancel my upcoming trip to Florida?
This woman was concerned about potentially contracting the Zika
virus - a mosquito-borne illness known to cause fever, rash,
joint paints, and, it appears, a devastating birth defect called
microcephaly.
In theory, I was the right person to ask. I'm an infectious
disease specialist at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital and my
research focuses on the ethical implications of medical
decision-making. But this case was tricky because the patient
was in her first trimester of pregnancy, and more importantly,
she happened to be my wife.
"Is it worth it?" she asked, as she curled up next to me on
the couch.
Like most doctors in the United States, my experience with
the Zika virus is minimal. It occasionally gets discussed on
rounds when we see an unexplained fever in a patient returning
from the Caribbean, but that's about it. In those cases - the
ones not involving a pregnant woman - the stakes are relatively
low. The symptoms, like body aches and bloodshot eyes, are
annoying, but they don't carry any long-lasting effects.
This latest Zika outbreak is uniquely terrifying because of
the rapid spread of the virus - the World Health Organization
said it has "explosive pandemic potential" - and because of the
imagery: every Google search leads to a picture of a concerned
mother holding an infant with an uncomfortably tiny head. That's
the telltale sign of microcephaly, which can lead to seizures,
developmental delay, and a shortened life expectancy. So what do
we do about it? And how do we decide where to travel?
Zika is problematic from a public health perspective because
it leads to something harmless or disastrous, and that presents
a unique ethical quandary for doctors and patients. When does a
potential exposure to a possible teratogen become unacceptable?
What degree of diagnostic uncertainty are we comfortable with?
Almost every day I'm asked about Zika and my level of concern
seems to change with the news cycle. I've also found that my
professional notions of risk and volition are viewed differently
through the lens of fatherhood. In some ways, my travel advice
to my wife felt like my first act as a parent to our unborn
daughter.
The virus has spread through more than twenty countries in
the Americas, where contraceptive access is often limited and
abortion laws are some of the most restrictive in the world.
Some countries in the region, like El Salvador, have chosen to
err far on the side of caution, recommending that no one in the
country get pregnant until 2018. (Good luck with that.) Others,
like Brazil, Colombia, and Ecuador, have also urged women to
avoid getting pregnant, but haven't put forth a timetable for
this unprecedented recommendation. Still others in the region,
like Haiti and Martinique, have not provided any guidelines.
This patchwork approach has led to confusion, especially as the
virus migrates north.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have issued a
travel alert for pregnant women, suggesting they postpone travel
to the areas where Zika virus transmission is ongoing.
Unfortunately, the situation on the ground is changing so
rapidly that it can be difficult to determine exactly where that
is. Jamaica reported its first case on Saturday and many experts
(myself included) believe it will spread throughout the United
States over the next few months. (Dozens of Americans in eleven
states and Washington, D.C., have already contracted the virus.)
Adding to the confusion, Zika virus often causes minimal (or
no) symptoms in infected patients. Pregnant mothers don't need
to have symptoms to transmit the virus to their fetus, and
there's no reliable test, treatment or vaccine to combat the
disease. In short, we're all playing a bit of a guessing game
when we advise patients on travel, especially to places where
the virus isn't yet circulating.
Taking all of this into consideration, I found the
fundamental principles of moral decision-making - things like
autonomy, proportionality, and beneficence - to be confusing and
unhelpful as I tried to answer my wife's question. On one hand,
it seemed unwise to travel anywhere. The risk of microcephaly
for my unborn child was far too great to justify any avoidable
trip. On the other hand, I don't want to live my life in fear.
I've looked at the data and read the recommendations. So why not
follow the evidence? Zika isn't circulating widely in Florida,
so why not go?
Across the country, patients are being told to consult their
doctor when they have questions about Zika. But as my wife (also
a doctor) quickly discovered, physicians don't entirely know
what to recommend. The CDC has created an algorithm for testing
pregnant women who may have been exposed to the virus, but it's
exceedingly complicated and, more troublingly, it may lead to
the detection of microcephaly outside of the window of possible
pregnancy termination. You might learn of a birth defect when
it's too late to do anything about it.
One of the more intriguing ethical issues that hasn't been
discussed involves adoption, particularly for parents who are
planning to adopt a child from a country now affected by the
outbreak. Should they view their roles any differently? Or
attempt to intervene on behalf of their fetus? A generation of
unborn children are suddenly at risk, and the ripple effect will
extend far beyond the borders of the affected nations.
After much deliberation, my wife and I decided to take the
trip to Florida. She wore long-sleeves and tried to avoid
mosquitos, and as we walked in the sun, it felt like the right
decision. But after one of our walks, I received a text from an
old friend - an obstetrician who specializes in fertility. She
was writing to congratulate us on our pregnancy and told us to
avoid unnecessary travel, especially to places like Florida.
On Feb. 1, the World Health Organization declared the Zika
outbreak a "public health emergency of international concern."
The designation fast-tracks aid and research to tackle the virus
and puts it in the same category of concern as the Ebola virus.
It also gives WHO decisions the force of international law. But
at this point, even with growing attention, we're left with more
questions about Zika than answers. I still don't know if the
trip to Florida was misguided.
At times, Zika can feel far away - especially if you live in
a place where mosquitos are uncommon. But the ethical questions
surrounding the outbreak touch us all. There is now a
groundswell of support in the medical community to wipeout the
species of mosquito that carries the Zika virus, and,
potentially, to bring back DDT to do it. Is this the right move?
The foundation of modern bioethics mandates a duty to
protect, and in this case, it's unborn children who need our
help. As this story continues to evolve, we must ask ourselves:
Are we doing enough to protect them?
