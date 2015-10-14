LONDON Oct 14 British housebuilder McCarthy & Stone plans to raise 70 million pounds ($107 million) through a flotation on the London Stock Exchange and will use the proceeds to invest in land and construction projects.

Britain's biggest builder of homes for retired people, with a 70 percent share of the market, said 25 percent of the company will be sold via the initial public offering (IPO).

Sky News reported in September that private equity firm Bridgepoint was in talks to buy the business.

