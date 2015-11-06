LONDON Nov 6 McCarthy & Stone, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retired people, said it had priced its listing on the London Stock Exchange at 180 pence per share, valuing the business at 967 million pounds ($1.5 billion).

The company said it would raise 90 million pounds from the initial public offering (IPO). Conditional dealings in the shares will begin at 0800GMT on Friday. ($1 = 0.6585 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)