(Adds details, background, share movement)
LONDON Nov 6 McCarthy & Stone Plc
IPO-MCCA.L, Britain's biggest builder of homes for retired
people, said its London debut had been priced at 180 pence per
share, valuing the business at 967 million pounds ($1.5
billion).
Shares in the company rose 13.5 percent to 204.21 pence in
conditional trading on Friday as investors bet on further gains
in the UK's strong residential property market.
McCarthy & Stone targets 90 million pounds from the initial
public offering (IPO) to help fund a 2.5 billion-pound
investment in land and construction projects over the next four
years.
The listing comes at a time when an acute shortage of
housing property in the UK has steeply pushed up prices and, in
tandem, driven up the valuations of listed builders, such as
Taylor Wimpey Plc, Persimmon Plc and Barratt
Development Plc.
Now as some investors begin to view traditional property
stocks as priced out, their yield hunt is making them keener on
tangential areas such as student housing, retirement homes and
the private rental sector.
McCarthy & Stone was the first British developer to offer
owner-occupied retirement housing in 1977 and has since sold
around 50,000 homes. Its typical properties include private
apartments for retirees and shared ground floor facilities.
When the company first announced plans to list in October,
Chairman John White said that around 3.5 million Britons were
interested in purchasing a retirement property, but only 128,000
properties had been built as of April 2014.
McCarthy & Stone was listed in London for 22 years before
being taken private through a 1.1 billion pound deal in 2006 by
a consortium led by Halifax Bank of Scotland and including
Scottish businessman Tom Hunter and the Reuben brothers. It was
later bought by a consortium including Goldman Sachs and
TPG.
The IPO comprises of about 186.9 million shares, or about 35
percent of its issued share capital on admission, the company
said.
Goldman, TPG, Anchorage Capital and Strategic Value Partners
collectively own about 57 percent of McCarthy & Stone with the
rest held by other smaller investors.
Selling shareholders would receive gross proceeds of about
246 million pounds without the over-allotment option, the
company said.
McCarthy & Stone shares are to begin unconditional trading
on Nov. 11.
Conditional trading allows banks and brokerages to trade
shares between themselves and stabilise the price of an IPO
before the stock is issued to the public.
($1 = 0.6585 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham in London and Esha Vaish in
Bengaluru, editing by Sinead Cruise and Gopakumar Warrier)