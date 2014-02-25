LONDON Feb 25 McColl's Retail, the British convenience and newsagent retailer, has set its share listing offer price at 191 pence per share, giving the firm a market capitalisation of about 200 million pounds ($333 million) on its market debut.

The firm said on Tuesday its offer of 69.5 million shares was expected to raise gross proceeds of about 132.8 million pounds.

Conditional dealings will commence on the London Stock Exchange at 8.00 GMT, with unconditional dealings starting on Feb. 28. ($1 = 0.6013 British pounds)