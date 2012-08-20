Aug 20 Spice maker McCormick & Co Inc
said it will buy privately held Wuhan Asia-Pacific Condiments Co
Ltd (WAPC) for about 900 million yuan ($141.5 million) to expand
its business in China.
WAPC's DaQiao and ChuShiLe brand bouillon products are
market leaders in central China, McCormick said.
The company expects the deal to start adding to its earnings
in 2014 and be fully accretive in 2015.
McCormick, which began in 1889 as a door-to-door business
operating out of a room and a cellar, sells spices, herbs,
seasoning blends and sauces to grocers, warehouse clubs and
discount and drug stores.
Sparks, Maryland-based McCormick will incur about $4 million
in costs related to the deal before its close in mid-2013.
Shares of McCormick were flat at $60.11 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Monday morning.