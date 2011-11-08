Nov 8 McCormick & Schmick's Seafood Restaurants
finally agreed to be bought by Landry's Restaurants Inc
CEO Tilman Fertitta for $131.6 million, less than the $137.3
million offer he made in April.
Following are milestones in the 6-month long chase.
April 4 - Fertitta says plans to launch a hostile bid for
McCormick & Schmick's. Fertitta directly owned about 10 percent
of McCormick & Schmick's at that time.
April 7 - Fertitta launches formal hostile bid through LSRI
Holdings, offers $9.25 a share.
April 13 - McCormick and Schmick's says reviewing
unsolicited tender offer.
April 20 - McCormick and Schmick's board unanimously rejects
the offer, and the company adopts a shareholder rights plan.
April 22 - Fertitta extends tender offer; criticizes the
restaurant chain's poison pill.
May 2 - McCormick & Schmick's board authorizes a sale
process and again asks shareholders to spurn LSRI Holdings'
unsolicited offer.
July 15 - Fertitta withdraws his hostile bid after McCormick
& Schmick's agrees to open its books for a possible negotiated
sale.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Meenakshi Iyer in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)