LOS ANGELES, June 20 The union backing a
high-profile campaign to raise pay and improve working
conditions for low-wage U.S. workers on Monday warned potential
buyers of roughly 3,000 McDonald's Corp restaurants in
Asia that such deals could saddle them with operational risks,
including significant costs and liabilities.
While it is not uncommon for U.S. unions to weigh in on
corporate mergers or other agreements that could affect the
workers they represent, the Service Employees International
Union (SEIU) is acting on behalf of fast-food workers who are
not unionized.
McDonald's, the world's biggest restaurant chain by revenue,
is seeking local partners to expand its Asia business. It aims
to sell restaurants in China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan,
as well as a portion of its stake in McDonald's Japan.
"We believe McDonald's past practices pose risks for its
future licensees, those firms' investors, McDonald's franchisees
in Asia, and the workers employed at McDonald's stores," SEIU
Executive Vice President Scott Courtney said in a letter sent
via email and regular mail to firms including KKR China, Baring
Private Equity Asia and New Hope Group.
McDonald's and the firms targeted by SEIU did not
immediately provide comment.
The SEIU has spent tens of millions of dollars on a
multiyear campaign, including frequent public marches and
protests, to improve the plight of low-wage retail and fast-food
workers. Last year the union pressed the Federal Trade
Commission to investigate alleged abusive practices by major
franchisors, including McDonald's Corp and 7-Eleven Inc
.
Among other things, SEIU warned the royalties paid to
McDonald's by some international licensees have been set to rise
over time. The royalties are based on a percentage of sales and
insulate McDonald's from the uncertainty of changing labor, food
and other operating costs that are borne by franchisees.
The union noted that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc,
McDonald's largest global franchisee, has had a rocky run since
its initial public offering in 2011.
Arcos Dorados has struggled with currency woes and economic
turbulence in the Latin American region where it operates. Its
shares trade below $5, far below their IPO price of $17.
McDonald's business in China was hurt after a 2014 meat
supplier scandal that also battered sales in other countries in
the region.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)