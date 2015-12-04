NEW YORK, Dec 4 (IFR) - A conservative bookbuild worked well
for McDonald's this week, as it drew almost US$40bn of orders
for a US$6bn five-tranche bond despite worries about leverage
under a new turnaround plan.
The burger giant was careful to hold an investor call before
coming to market, aware that a recent downgrade to Baa1/BBB+ by
Moody's and S&P was also on the minds of market participants.
The borrower began building its order books with initial
price thoughts that implied generous new issue concessions of
around 40bp.
A rush of orders followed, enabling McDonald's to pull
levels 25bp-35bp inside IPTs on all five tranches, leaving the
issuer paying final new issue concessions of 7bp-12bp.
Final books were US$38.7bn, with orders of between
US$8.6bn-$9.8bn on each of the 5, 10 and 30-year tranches.
That was a good result for McDonald's, whose ambitious
turnaround plan is starting to take hold - and especially as it
sacrificed ratings to return money to shareholders.
On November 10, the company said it planned to issue debt to
finance an additional US$10bn cash payment to shareholders by
the end of 2016 - a decision that triggered the downgrades.
"There had been some negative headlines around MCD, and that
is one of the reasons I think they started so wide," said a
banker away from the deal. "They were extremely conservative."
In an effort to keep concessions at a reasonable level, the
banker said, McDonald's kept the size of the bond at US$6bn
- even though there was scope for a much larger deal.
"They didn't want to pay up too much," the banker told IFR.
"To do US$10bn, they would have had to come with a larger
concession."
COMFORTABLE
Part of the reason for the strong demand, another banker
said, is that investors had become more comfortable with the
company's turnaround strategy.
McDonald's recently said it will not spin off its properties
into a real estate investment trust, easing investor concerns
that it might mimic Yum Brands, a banker said, in taking drastic
action to please shareholders.
Rival fast food giant Yum, which has KFC, Taco Bell and
Pizza Hut under its umbrella, announced a spin-off of its
fast-growing Chinese business.
Yum's move sparked a downgrade to junk as well as a sharp
widening in its bond spreads.
Another banker said leveraging up to please shareholders was
less of a worry than other risks.
McDonald's ended up pricing a US$750m three-year at
Treasuries plus 90bp; a US$1bn five-year at Treasuries plus
115bp; a US$1.75bn 10-year at Treasuries plus 155bp; a US$750m
20-year at Treasuries plus 180bp and a US$1.75bn 30-year at
Treasuries plus 195bp.
Those levels translated to coupons of 3.7% on the 10-year
and 4.875% on the 30-year. The bonds tightened by 5bp to 8bp in
secondary. It still offered value to investors, because the
final pricing came on top of a recent spread widening.
The McDonald's 3.375% May 2025s, issued earlier this year,
were trading at a G-spread of 140bp-145bp before the new deal
was priced - some 25bp-35bp wider than the Treasuries plus 115bp
launch.
"One of the reasons people want to buy bonds that finance
M&A is because they are buying after spreads have widened, near
the peak," a senior banker said. "It was a similar case for
McDonald's."
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and
Morgan Stanley were bookrunners on the trade.
(Reporting by Hilary Flynn; Additional reporting by Davide
Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison, Shankar Ramakrishnan,
Marc Carnegie and Matthew Davies)