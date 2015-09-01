(Adds details on possible impact, industry comment)
LOS ANGELES, Sept 1 McDonald's Corp's
U.S. franchisees have voted to begin offering all-day breakfast
on Oct. 6, a widely expected move that the company and investors
hope will help reverse slumping sales and traffic at the world's
biggest fast-food chain.
Many U.S. consumers like to eat breakfast foods at all hours
of the day. McDonald's is the top choice for those so-called
"Breakfastarians," according to a recent survey from YouGov
BrandIndex, a brand perception research service.
McDonald's all-day breakfast menu will include hotcakes,
yogurt parfaits, oatmeal, hash browns, sausage burritos and
either McMuffin sandwiches or biscuit sandwiches, according to
the company, which did not say how much the new program is
expected to boost results.
Richard Adams, a former McDonald's franchisee turned
consultant, said McDonald's has told franchisees that all-day
breakfast will lure 200 customers a week per restaurant.
McDonald's is expected to back its breakfast expansion with
a significant advertising campaign, and Adams predicted that the
company will get an initial sales boost from expanded breakfast
service.
All-day sales of McDonald's iconic McMuffin sandwiches at
the chain's more than 14,000 U.S. restaurants could increase
sales by as much as 2.5 percent a year, according to an internal
company presentation obtained by Bloomberg News.
"Will this be a long term fix for McDonald's USA? We won't
know until well into 2016," Adams said.
Some franchisees worry that extended breakfast service could
complicate operations and slow service at a time when company
executives have vowed to simplify and streamline the chain's
menu.
To that end, McDonald's said that regional operators can
decide whether to cut certain menu items based on local customer
preferences.
